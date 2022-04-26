Restaurant Influencers
CHRIS COMPARATO on Why Restaurants Need a Tech Partner That Cares
Technology helps restaurants thrive. Listen to this interview with Toast CEO Chris Comparato (@chriscomparato) about leading with the customer in mind, having a digital-first mentality, and how innovative tech like what Toast provides are helping restaurants find the success they deserve. WHAT DID YOU LEARN on this episode of Restaurant Influencers, sponsored by Toast? Subscribe and leave a review to let us know! Make your restaurant better with Toast: https://bit.ly/3vpeVsc https://restaurantinfluencers.media