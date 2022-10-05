Restaurant Influencers
EITAN BERNATH on Becoming a Teenage Entrepreneur and Social Media Star
Eitan Bernath (@eitan) built an empire before turning 20. Listen to this interview with the personality and creator about starting a career early, working with Drew Barrymore, and writing a cookbook. WHAT DID YOU LEARN on this episode of Restaurant Influencers, presented by Toast? Leave a review to let us know! https://restaurantinfluencers.media Reclaim the power of your phone with POPMENU ANSWERING: https://popmenu.com/influencers Make your restaurant better with TOAST: https://bit.ly/3vpeVsc