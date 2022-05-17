Restaurant Influencers
MATT HORN on Finding Purpose in Family and Flames
Before he was a James Beard nominated chef, Matt Horn (@MattHornX) started out humbly cooking over a fire in his grandmother's backyard. Listen to this interview with the Horn Hospitality Group CEO about growing a global brand with social media and why he decided to “burn the boats.” LET US KNOW WHAT YOU LEARNED on Restaurant Influencers, presented by Toast? https://restaurantinfluencers.media Try POPMENU Today: https://popmenu.com/influencers Make your restaurant better with TOAST: https://bit.ly/3vpeVsc