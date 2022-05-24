ANDRÉ VENER of Dog Haus on Effective Branding

Philip Camino on Becoming a Restaurateur and Striving for Excellence

"How do we strive for excellence every day?" That is the question that Philip Camino uses as the foundation for his hospitality company's consistent pursuit of greatness. "If you make it great, people are going to find it." Listen to this interview with the restaurateur to learn about finding lifelong customers with hospitality, adapting to a changing restaurant business, and the importance of wellness.