NOAH GLASS of Olo on Treating Every Day Like It’s Day 1

MATT PLAPP of America’s Best Restaurants on Marketing That Works

ANDRÉ VENER of Dog Haus on Effective Branding

MATT HORN on Finding Purpose in Family and Flames

EITAN BERNATH on Becoming a Teenage Entrepreneur and Social Media Star

NINA MANCHEV of Forte Tapas on Connecting with Social Media Video

CHRIS COMPARATO on Why Restaurants Need a Tech Partner That Cares

STRATIS MORFOGEN on Improving Hospitality with New Technology

Philip Camino on Becoming a Restaurateur and Striving for Excellence

David Dressler Talks Scaling TENDER GREENS with Ten Year Plan

Executive Chef BRANDON DEARDEN Talks Going Viral on Social Media

ROY YAMAGUCHI of Roy’s Restaurants on Hospitality Culture

DAVE CRITCHLEY of Lu Ban Liverpool on Authentic Social Media

JOELLE PARENTEAU of Wolf Down on Blogging For Business

STACEY POON-KINNEY of The Trails Eatery on the Reality of Reality TV

Ruby Scoops Owner Rabia Kamara on How to Get Valuable Media Coverage

CEO GEORGE TENEDIOS of fresh&co on Building Loyal Culture

CHEF MATT COOPER of MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM on Cooking Virtual Flavor

LETICIA SKAI YOUNG of LOLO’S SEAFOOD SHACK on Building Community

GARRY KANFER of KISSAKI on Delivering Hospitality Online

SAM THE COOKING GUY Explains How To Grow A YouTube Audience

