Restaurant Influencers
DUCE RAYMOND of Sweet Baby Ray's on Social Media Like a Boss
Sweet Baby Ray's is a household name. But even a world-famous brand has room to grow on social media. Listen to this interview with Duce Raymond of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Catering to learn about making TikToks, going viral, and getting a shoutout from Mark Zuckerberg. LET US KNOW WHAT YOU LEARNED on Restaurant Influencers. https://restaurantinfluencers.media Try POPMENU Answering and Save $100: https://popmenu.com/influencers Make your restaurant better with TOAST: https://bit.ly/3vpeVsc