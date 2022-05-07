Restaurant Influencers
GEOFF ALEXANDER of Wow Bao on Branding Dark Kitchens
Wow Bao CEO Geoff Alexander learned that in order to expand a virtual restaurant concept you have to "wow" with impressive branding. Listen to this interview to learn about improving your online presence, digital ordering innovations, and letting go in order to grow. LET US KNOW WHAT YOU LEARNED on Restaurant Influencers. https://restaurantinfluencers.media Sign Up for POPMENU and Save $100: https://popmenu.com/influencers Make your restaurant better with TOAST: https://bit.ly/3vpeVsc