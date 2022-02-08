Restaurant Influencers
Robert "Don Pooh" Cummins of Brooklyn Chop House on Opening Restaurant Doors
Robert "Don Pooh" Cummins has enjoyed success from music to food. He's done it all by having a keen eye for talent and a willingness to keep trying. Listen to this interview with the Brooklyn Chop House Owner about working in the music industry, opening franchises, and creating avenues for black entrepreneurs.