Restaurant Influencers
Javier Correa of Sombrero Mexican Food on Expansion Strategy
Javier Correa has spent his entire life in the restaurant industry. His Sombrero Mexican Food restaurant made its mark with a simple marketing technique: good food. Listen to this interview with the third-generation restaurant owner to learn about celebrity endorsements, finding an effective pace, and scaling a business. https://restaurantinfluencers.media TOAST makes your restaurant better: https://bit.ly/3vpeVsc Try POPMENU and Save $100: https://popmenu.com/influencers