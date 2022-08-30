Restaurant Influencers
Julian Cervantes of Super Taco Mexican Restaurants on Operating a Family Business
Super Taco Mexican Restaurants (@supertacomex) founder Julian Cervantes knew as a young man that he wanted to own a business. He just didn't know what to open or even how to get started. Luckily there were people around him who could help. Watch this interview to learn about starting a business from scratch, having a Plan B, and balancing family and a restaurant.