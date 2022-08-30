Restaurant Influencers
Samantha Trottier and Hernan Regiardo of MATE SOCIETY on Creating Content That People Want
Hernán Regiardo and Samantha Trottier, founders of Mate Society (@workbymate), built a reputation for beautiful photos and appealing content. The TikTok stars have even partnered with big companies like Bang Energy drinks and Hello Kitty. Listen to this interview to learn about authentic online connections, being in the creator economy, and choosing the right brand deals.