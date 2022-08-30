Podcast / Restaurant Influencers
Restaurant Influencers
Restaurant Influencers
Samantha Trottier and Hernan Regiardo of MATE SOCIETY on Creating Content That People Want
Hernán Regiardo and Samantha Trottier, founders of Mate Society (@workbymate), built a reputation for beautiful photos and appealing content. The TikTok stars have even partnered with big companies like Bang Energy drinks and Hello Kitty. Listen to this interview to learn about authentic online connections, being in the creator economy, and choosing the right brand deals. https://content.calibbq.media Try TOAST Technology Today to Run Restaurant Better — https://bit.ly/3vpeVsc
Play
Title
Samantha Trottier and Hernan Regiardo of MATE SOCIETY on Creating Content That People Want
Julian Cervantes of Super Taco Mexican Restaurants on Operating a Family Business
Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani on Finding Food Fame
Javier Correa of Sombrero Mexican Food on Expansion Strategy
Robert "Don Pooh" Cummins of Brooklyn Chop House on Opening Restaurant Doors
JENNIFER ALLEN of Levy Restaurants on a Commitment to Culture
CLAY DOVER of Velvet Taco on Building Brand Loyalty with LTOs
KELLY SENYEI of Just a Taste on the Business of Blogging
GEOFF ALEXANDER of Wow Bao on Branding Dark Kitchens
DUCE RAYMOND of Sweet Baby Ray’s on Social Media Like a Boss
BRENDAN SWEENEY of Popmenu on How Ego is the Root of All Evil
NOAH GLASS of Olo on Treating Every Day Like It’s Day 1
MATT PLAPP of America’s Best Restaurants on Marketing That Works
ANDRÉ VENER of Dog Haus on Effective Branding
MATT HORN on Finding Purpose in Family and Flames
EITAN BERNATH on Becoming a Teenage Entrepreneur and Social Media Star
NINA MANCHEV of Forte Tapas on Connecting with Social Media Video
CHRIS COMPARATO on Why Restaurants Need a Tech Partner That Cares
STRATIS MORFOGEN on Improving Hospitality with New Technology
Philip Camino on Becoming a Restaurateur and Striving for Excellence
David Dressler Talks Scaling TENDER GREENS with Ten Year Plan
Executive Chef BRANDON DEARDEN Talks Going Viral on Social Media
ROY YAMAGUCHI of Roy’s Restaurants on Hospitality Culture
DAVE CRITCHLEY of Lu Ban Liverpool on Authentic Social Media
JOELLE PARENTEAU of Wolf Down on Blogging For Business
STACEY POON-KINNEY of The Trails Eatery on the Reality of Reality TV
Ruby Scoops Owner Rabia Kamara on How to Get Valuable Media Coverage
CEO GEORGE TENEDIOS of fresh&co on Building Loyal Culture
CHEF MATT COOPER of MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM on Cooking Virtual Flavor
LETICIA SKAI YOUNG of LOLO’S SEAFOOD SHACK on Building Community

All Series

Launch Your Business

Launch Your Business

Starting a business can feel daunting and confusing, but it doesn't have to be. Launch Your Business with Terry Rice provides emerging entrepreneurs with the critical guidance needed to start a business, save time and avoid burnout.
More Details
Franchising 101 Podcast

Franchising 101 Podcast

Franchising 101 is brought to you by FranCoach. FranCoach has a team of franchise experts that are here to help both the first-time business owner as well as the seasoned entrepreneur find the perfect business opportunity
More Details
Restaurant Influencers

Restaurant Influencers

On the new Restaurant Influencers podcast, leaders in the restaurant and hospitality space share their secrets to Smartphone Storytelling and how to be found online.
More Details
That Will Never Work

That Will Never Work

Marc Randolph, veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur, works directly with entrepreneurs who have been told “that will never work,” helping them turn their nascent or struggling businesses into sustainable companies.
More Details
One Day With Jon Bier

One Day With Jon Bier

Don't overthink it. There's no brief, no agenda, just good conversations with interesting humans.
More Details
Behind the Review

Behind the Review

Hosted by Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, Behind the Review features conversations with reviewers and business owners about their experiences—whether it was one star or five stars—giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights into what was really going on.
More Details
Get A Real Job

Get A Real Job

Dan Bova, editorial director of Entrepreneur.com, chats with entrepreneurs with careers that their parents, teachers and any sane person in their life can't wait for them to quit and get a real job.
More Details
Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits and mindsets of extraordinary people.
More Details
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

A weekly pitch show brought to you by Entrepreneur Media and Sprint Business.
More Details
Action and Ambition

Action and Ambition

In his new series Action and Ambition, featured on Entrepreneur.com, your host Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people.
More Details
How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens with Robert Tuchman features some of today's brightest entrepreneurial minds talking about overcoming challenges and using them as learning experiences to create success.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

Samantha Trottier and Hernan Regiardo of MATE SOCIETY on Creating Content That People Want
Hernán Regiardo and Samantha Trottier, founders of Mate Society (@workbymate), built a reputation for beautiful photos and appealing content. The TikTok stars have even partnered with big companies like Bang Energy drinks and Hello Kitty. Listen to this interview to learn about authentic online connections, being in the creator economy, and choosing the right brand deals. https://content.calibbq.media Try TOAST Technology Today to Run Restaurant Better — https://bit.ly/3vpeVsc