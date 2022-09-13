Restaurant Influencers
Melissa Villanueva of BREWPOINT COFFEE on Creating Avenues for Café Owners of Color
Brewpoint Coffee Founder Melissa Villanueva is the author of “Starting and Running a Coffee Shop”. Like the title suggests, the CEO has aspirations to grow Brewpoint Coffee (@brewpointcoffee) and teach other people of color how to effectively find their way in the café space. Listen to this interview to learn about balancing big ambitions, creating opportunities for others, and equity and inclusion in business. https://content.calibbq.media Try TOAST Tech to Make Your Restaurant Run Smoother and Stronger — https://bit.ly/3vpeVsc