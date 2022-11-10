Restaurant Influencers
VIBE N SLURP founder Chef Wayne Carrington on Finding Inspiration and Acting On It
Cop-turned-Chef Wayne Carrington (@officialchefwayne) found inspiration to enter the restaurant business from the 2008 movie The Ramen Girl. He acted on his big idea and has now built a brilliant food empire. Listen to this interview to learn about mentorship, being a constant learner, and creating a strong family business.