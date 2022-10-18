Restaurant Influencers
"King of NIL" Rayquan Smith on Marketing Yourself With Hustle and Hard Work
For Norfolk State track and field star Rayquan Smith (@rayquansmith), his throne as the King of the NIL was earned through a strong self-worth and ability to navigate rejection to keep running forward. Listen to this interview to learn about personal branding, being more than a student athlete, and profiting from name, image, and likeness. Sponsored by: Toast Point of Sale — https://bit.ly/3vpeVsc DAVO Sales Tax — https://bit.ly/3rf2BcB AtmosphereTV — https://bit.ly/3Mbc2TZ