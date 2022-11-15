Restaurant Influencers
Jason Berry of Knead Hospitality + Design on Innovative Leadership and Retaining Employees
Employee retention is one of the more difficult things on the long list of necessities for business owners. For Jason Berry, co-founder of Knead Hospitality + Design (@kneadhd), hospitality for his employees is non-negotiable. Listen now to learn about loving what you do, creating a revamped work week, and leading by committee. Sponsored by: Toast POS System — https://bit.ly/3vpeVsc Atmosphere TV for Your Business — https://bit.ly/3Mbc2TZ Try DAVO Sales Tax and Save — https://bit.ly/3rf2BcB