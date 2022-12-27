Restaurant Influencers
Kabbage from American Express CMO Brett Sussman on Supporting Small Businesses with TikTok
Brett Sussman of Kabbage from American Express (@kabbageinc) has embraced the new economy and is determined to help small business owners adapt to how people learn and buy. Listen now to learn about helping small businesses with a TikTok collaboration, branding and marketing online, and the future of shopping on social media.