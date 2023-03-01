Restaurant Influencers
Chef Joe Isidori of Arthur & Sons NY Italian on Finding Your Authentic Voice
Chef Joe Isidori (@joeIsidori) learned a secret that resonated with him: “Cut the BS.” Thanks to leaning into his authenticity, the Michelin starred restaurateur has built a global brand and growing food empire. Listen now to learn about opening Arthur & Sons NY Italian, being a successful brand online, and leveraging social media. Sponsored by: Toast POS System — https://bit.ly/3vpeVsc Atmosphere TV — https://bit.ly/3Mbc2TZ