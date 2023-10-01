Restaurant Influencers
Ryan Peters of Peters Pasta on Making Content Creation into a Business
Chef turned Content Creator Ryan Peters (@ryanpeterspgh) founded Peters Pasta and quickly built an online following of millions, which allowed him to turn content creation into a business. Now he is taking his brand to the next level. Listen now to learn about going viral on TikTok, transitioning to a full-time content creation career, and picking the right brand partners for collaboration. Sponsored by: Toast POS System — https://bit.ly/3vpeVsc