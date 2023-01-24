Podcast / Restaurant Influencers
CookUnity CEO Mateo Marietti on Connecting Chef to Consumer
CookUnity CEO Mateo Marietti is on a mission to reconnect farmer to chef to eater. CookUnity is an innovative “chef collective” that sells personalized meal subscription plans with an emphasis on healthy eating, quality ingredients, and sustainability. Listen now to learn about founding the meal subscription service, improving the food system, and living up to being dubbed the “Spotify of Food Delivery.” Sponsored by: Toast POS System — https://bit.ly/3vpeVsc
CookUnity CEO Mateo Marietti on Connecting Chef to Consumer
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

