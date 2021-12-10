That Will Never Work
#17: Finding Your Funding
Today’s guest, Claudia, is on a mission to create a more equitable transit system for people with disabilities. And, like many a successful entrepreneur, her business was inspired by personal experience; blind since childhood - in fact, the first-ever blind woman elected to public office in Colorado - Claudia has experienced the deficiencies in the current systems first-hand. In her conversation with Marc, they tackle one of the thorniest issues for a new business: funding. The conversation is a good road map for anyone who’s ready to take that step. Want to be a guest on "That Will Never Work" and get help with your business issues? Head to https://marcrandolph.com/guest (https://marcrandolph.com/guest), fill out the form, and leave a voice message right there on the site. While there, you can also sign up for Marc’s newsletter – or else connect with him on Twitter (@mbrandolph) or on Instagram (@ThatWillNeverWork).