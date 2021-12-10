That Will Never Work
#13: The Man Who Would Be Pepper King
It's not often you meet aspiring royalty, but today's guest, Mike, has his heart set on disrupting the high-end spice dispensing industry with his invention, Pepper King. An amiable fellow, Mike shares his plans to create the Rolls Royce of pepper mills, and the methodical ways in which he's going about it. Marc offers up some great strategies - including a first-of-its-kind recommendation. But you'll have to tune in to find out what it is.