That Will Never Work
#8: The Business of Being Unemployed
Adriel had put the plans for his business - Riveter, which provides networking and services for the unemployed - in place before COVID hit. And then HE lost his job, enabling him to focus on his vision full time. Now he finds himself competing with bigger fish in the outplacement space, and Marc has some ideas about how he can continue to grow the company in this uncertain environment.