That Will Never Work
#6: These Houses Won’t Build Themselves
Evan is a young man who dreams of houses built by robots. But he's not some silicon valley disruptor looking to replace human labor with AI-powered machines; he's a contractor and builder himself, all too familiar with the inefficiencies in traditional construction. Now he wants to turn his dream of robot-assisted development into a reality, and he's turning to Marc to find the best way to fund this vision - starting with the building of his own home.