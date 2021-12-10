That Will Never Work
#4: COVID-Friendly and Ready to Rally
David has proven that his COVID-friendly recreation business - on-demand table tennis - can thrive in one of the most expensive cities in the world: New York. Now, it's time to scale. So what's the best way forward? Is it real estate investment, franchising or something completely different? Tune in to hear how Marc plays it out.