That Will Never Work
#21: No Storm Can Stop Him
Today's show is a doozy. Weatherman-turned-insurance adjuster Mark calls in to discuss the app he's developed to help victims of extreme weather events more easily identify their losses and streamline the replacement process. Ironically, he's calling in while under a tornado watch! And no, this isn't some cheap marketing gimmick, it's real life. Fortunately, Marc is able to bestow some solid, go-to-market guidance before the funnel descends.