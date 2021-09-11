That Will Never Work
#23: A Solution In Need of a Market
On today’s show, we meet JR. A successful contractor, he is also a quintessential entrepreneur; in the course of running his own business, he’s discovered some industry-specific problems that he believes he can solve. Now, the question is, will his solution have broader, industry-wide appeal, and if so, how to let his fellow builders know? A case study in how to bring good ideas to market.Want to be a guest on "That Will Never Work" and get help with your business issues? Head to https://marcrandolph.com/guest (https://marcrandolph.com/guest), fill out the form, and leave a voice message right there on the site. While there, you can also sign up for Marc’s newsletter – or else connect with him on Twitter (@mbrandolph) or on Instagram (@ThatWillNeverWork).