That Will Never Work
#24: A Metaverse of His Own
Don't let the low-key vibe of today's guest, Jak, fool you; he's a successful content creator whose "metaverse studio," Disrupt, has amassed over 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube. And that's just the issue we discuss: how should today's content creators evolve beyond the platforms that have made them successful, and create a direct relationship with their audience? An important conversation for anyone entering the realm of DIY media.