That Will Never Work
#25: No Time In The Penalty Box
Bill, today's guest, is the living embodiment of entrepreneurial persistence. A youth hockey coach as well as a businessman, he's used to taking hard knocks around the clock. With his latest venture, which aims to simplify the compliance process for youth sports coaches, he's going through a lot of trial and error as he works to break into the market. And, as he and Marc discuss, there is no better way to put your business on a winning path.