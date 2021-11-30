That Will Never Work
#26: From Service to Product and Back Again
In the highly customized world of business consulting, Juan's Madrid-based company is already turning a profit. Now, he and his colleagues are looking to expedite the onboarding process by providing a tool for clients to help them determine their efficiency needs. He's come to Marc for advice on how to develop this emerging tool while still keeping the revenues coming in on the traditional side of the business - a classic entrepreneurial dilemma, and one Marc has more than a little experience with.