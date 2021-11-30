26: From Service to Product and Back Again

#20: A Better Way To Help Survivors

"Many years ago, broke and hungry, I found myself panhandling for spare change in Hartford, Connecticut," recalls Marc. "It was one of the hardest things I've ever had to do but it was an incredible learning experience, because after that, asking an investor for $250,000 was nothing."There comes a time for every entrepreneur when you need to put your hand out and ask for support, which is exactly the subject of this week's podcast. Leanne has an idea for a life changing non-profit that will provide counseling to victims of sexual assault. But despite being convinced that her idea is a sound one, she's having a problem getting anyone else to support her financially. Marc quickly recognizes some flaws in her approach and gives her a few suggestions for things she can do -- steps that will benefit anybody who might find themselves in that situation.