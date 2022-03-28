



That Will Never Work

#45: Betting your Idea will Disrupt the Market? Here’s what You Need to Know.

Army vet Cooper is the founder of SoBet, a new peer-to-peer sports betting and social media platform that targets the elusive Gen-Z consumer. But it’s a pitch that Marc has heard a thousand times before… and most of those pitches failed to make it. Can this West Point grad prove both to Marc - and to the market - that his mix of reducing the juice and onboarding influencers is enough to get his platform off the ground?Listen in for Marc’s tips for trying to find success in a crowded market. Want to be a guest on That Will Never Work? Head to https://marcrandolph.com/guest (https://marcrandolph.com/guest), fill out the form and record the question you’d like Marc’s help with right there on the site. And while you’re there sign up for Marc’s newsletter https://marcrandolph.com/newsletter/Feeling social? Marc would love to hear from you:Tw: @mbrandolphIG: @ThatWillNeverWork LinkedIn: Marcrandolph Tiktok: @marc_randolph