#50: Does it Take Money to Make Money?
Is the old adage still true, that it takes money to make money? That's what this week's guests Lauren Arshad and Jen Cefaly are trying to figure out.They are the co-founders of Los Angeles based Design Hive, an edutainment company that creates hands-on STEAM workshops for both kids and adults. The duo are brim full of ideas and are poised to grow but both they - and their capital - are spread thin… Is it the right time to raise?Listen in as Marc dissects predicaments faced by every early stage entrepreneur… and gives tips on how to find your business sweet spot.