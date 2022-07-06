That Will Never Work
#54: The Boutique Approach to Taking on the Big Box Stores
Stephanie's cracked the hardest part – her Austin, TX, designer boutiques have seen record growth this past year despite the pandemic. She knows for a fact she's taking sales away from the big hitters like Nordstroms, Revolve and Amazon - her customers just prefer the personal touch she brings to the sales experience. But now that she's setting her sights on expanding into other cities she's got a hurdle to overcome – if the reason her clients love Estilo is because the experience feels so unique, is that something that's even scalable? Listen in on this lively discussion as Marc workshops fascinating strategies for how to scale uniqueness.