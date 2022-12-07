That Will Never Work
#59: Entrepreneurship Isn't Brain Surgery… Or is it?
Some industries don't want to be disrupted, but that doesn't mean you should step back from the fight! This week's guest Alex Koefman knows he has a solution that surgeons like him all over the world need – but he needs to form partnerships with medical device companies in order for his SurgeryTV app to be successful. The trouble is, they just aren't biting.The current system of creating an archive of videos involves a wearying series of steps including thumb drives, home downloads and expertise with editing software… but he has a way to do it with just a few clicks on your phone.It's such a clear solve to a problem - why is this neurosurgeon getting ignored?Listen in for a masterclass in how to approach - and convince – reluctant potential partner companies to engage. Like the topics on today's show? Why not take a deeper dive! The paperback edition of international best-seller That Will Never Work is out now in all good bookstores and online: www.amazon.com/That-Will-Never-Work-Netflix/dp/0316530182 Want to be a guest? Head to marcrandolph.com/guest to apply. While you're there, sign up for Marc's newsletter: marcrandolph.com/newsletter/Feeling social?Tw: @mbrandolphIG: @ThatWillNeverWork LinkedIn: Marcrandolph Marcrandolph.com