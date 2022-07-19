That Will Never Work
#60: How to Turn Your Kitchen Side-Hustle Into a Brand
Krystina decided to take the leap and try to make her home- bakery business her full time gig just before the pandemic hit. While most people would have hit pause, she instead reimagined her offering and The Messy Cookie home kit was born. Big names like Wayfair and Ebay jumped on board for her delicious virtual team-building escape. But while she's been able to get in the virtual door once, she's struggled to get repeat business from the big companies for her cookie decorating parties. What's holding her back? Listen in for a masterclass in how to convert your business from a product into a brand. Like the topics on today's show? Why not take a deeper dive! The paperback edition of international best-seller That Will Never Work is out now in all good bookstores and online: www.amazon.com/That-Will-Never-Work-Netflix/dp/0316530182 Want to be a guest? Head to marcrandolph.com/guest to apply. While you're there, sign up for Marc's newsletter: marcrandolph.com/newsletter/Feeling social?Tw: @mbrandolphIG: @ThatWillNeverWork LinkedIn: Marcrandolph Marcrandolph.com