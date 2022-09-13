That Will Never Work
#66: How to Become a Pitch Pro
Faith has a patent pending product and she thinks it's time to take it out to investors. Trouble is, as an Entrepreneurship & Marketing Junior her live pitching experience for The Shaving Step was limited to student pitch contests. So what does that mean now that she wants to get real world investment? Listen in for a masterclass from Marc on how to get yourself ready to take your product out to the market, with actionable advice not just for young entrepreneurs but for anyone getting ready to pitch. This episode is part of TWNW's Student Specials and was taped at High Point University, North Carolina.