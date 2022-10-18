That Will Never Work
#71: Is Pre-Revenue Funding a Pipe Dream?
Many great entrepreneurial ideas were spawned in response to the pandemic. For this week’s guest Kyle it all began with him wondering how he could recreate the in-person feeling of reading bedtime stories to his child in Canada when he was stuck in Texas while the borders were shut. He also worried about how he could stop kids like his from falling behind. His solution is the Edsoma app. So far everyone loves it – Shaquile O’Neill even just joined his advisory board! But he is struggling to translate enthusiastic investor meetings into cash commitments. Is it just because he’s pre-revenue or does he need to dig into other areas?Listen in for an episode packed with actionable tips for jumping those funding meeting hurdles… Want a deeper dive into these topics? The paperback edition of Marc’s international best-seller That Will Never Work is out now in bookstores and online: www.amazon.com/That-Will-Never-Work-Netflix/dp/0316530182 Want to be a guest? Head to Marcrandolph.com. While you’re there, sign up for Marc’s newsletter. Feeling social?Tw: @mbrandolphIG: @ThatWillNeverWork LinkedIn: Marc_randolph Marcrandolph.com