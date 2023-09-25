Americans are rethinking the traditional college route as major companies like Apple and IBM drop degree requirements.

Increasingly, Americans are considering alternative paths that don't involve a college education. Four million fewer students were enrolled in college in 2022 compared to the decade before, NBC News reported.

As of 2023, borrowers had an average of $37,338 in federal student loan debt, USA Today reported — and the typical college graduate's starting salary is roughly $58,862, per Bankrate.

More than four in 10 bachelor's degree holders under 45 don't believe that the benefits of their education exceed the costs, according to a survey by the Federal Reserve.