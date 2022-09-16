3 Creative Ways Small Businesses Can Give Back To Society Without Donating Money

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

is not a new concept for most small businesses. Data shows that 75% of small businesses donate 6% of their monthly profits to charitable causes. The data clearly shows that in 2022, small businesses are becoming more generous and socially aware. However, small business charitable donations still make up a tiny fraction of the annual donations to . The reason is apparent: Bigger companies have more liquidity and make more money, so it is easy to outgive these smaller businesses.

Donating money to charity is not the only way to give back to society — many other creative ways allow even the smallest brands to significantly impact society. In this article, I share a few concepts that we have utilized to great effect at my company.