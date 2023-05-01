Constance Dierickx, Ph.D., says it's tempting to rely on others when you're under stress — but it can be a big mistake.

When you find yourself in need of good advice or a second opinion, chances are you turn to those you think you can trust — be it a family member, close friend or trained professional.

But what happens when we have too much faith in others, and how can we recognize the tell-tale signs before it's too late?