5 expert planning tips for business travellers

Traveling for business? Here are five tips to help you plan your travel to ensure you have a smooth and productive trip.

1. Pack smart

There's a fine art to packing and any regular business traveller knows the importance of getting it right.

Make a standard packing list. Write down everything you usually take when you're travelling and save it on your phone, computer or tablet. Check it off each time you pack your bag.

Pack light. For shorter trips, only take the essentials. Fit everything into a carry-on bag so you save time at check in and baggage collection.

Charge up. Charge everything the night before you travel. If you're travelling overseas, get the appropriate power adapters before you leave.

Zip-lock bags. Pack your clothes into big zip-lock bags. Bring spare bags of all sizes. They're invaluable for the little things you might pick up along the way, like foreign currencies, gifts and toiletries.

2. Get the right credit card

One of the smartest ways to accrue frequent flyer points – and save money – is to use a credit card that's connected to a frequent flyer program.

Sign up for a frequent flyer credit card. If you pay for everything with your credit card, you can earn a huge number of points if you use a frequent flyer credit card. This is one of the easiest ways to save money on business travel.

Look for every opportunity to earn frequent flyer points. There's a plethora of ways to earn extra frequent flyer points. Find out which companies will earn you extra points.

There's a plethora of ways to earn extra frequent flyer points. Find out which companies will earn you extra points. Look for a card with no or low fees for overseas transactions

3. Dress the part

If you're travelling for business, plan your wardrobe, to ensure you look the part.

Dress smart. From airline staff to hotel concierges, you'll be taken more seriously if you dress respectably. Especially if you need help or something goes wrong, you'll find people are generally nicer and more helpful if you're dressed for business.

But make sure you're comfortable. Dress well, but don't overdo it. Travelling can be tiring, so ensure you can still relax and enjoy the trip.

4. Do your homework

If you're travelling somewhere for the first time, make sure you make the necessary travel preparations. This will help both you and your business associates to connect and build trust.

Learn some words. Always make sure you know a few words and phrases in the local language.

Do your research. Learn a little about the culture, geography and history of the place you're travelling to. Talk to strangers and be curious about where you're travelling.

5. Use a travel agent

If you're travelling for business, you'll want to be extra sure everything goes smoothly. You probably won't have time to mess around. One of the smartest things you can do is use a travel agent.

Save money. Travel agents have access to all the best deals. Everything you can see online for yourself – and more.

Save stress. If something goes wrong, your travel agent will probably be able to sort it out faster than you sitting on an airline's helpline.

Get the best deal. Travel agents know where to stay, where to eat and what to see. They can book everything for you too, and potentially get you upgrades and good deals.

