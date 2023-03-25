It's time to break free from your comfort zone and expand your vision. When you refuse to settle for a mediocre life, you can start building a life you love.

Have you ever settled for less than what you wanted, avoided risks and played it safe? Maybe you had big dreams and ambitions but later convinced yourself that they were too unrealistic or you couldn't achieve them.

It's normal to feel this way, but settling for less than what you genuinely want can lead to a life of regret and unfulfillment. Pursuing something you're passionate about can be gratifying and fulfilling, even if you don't ultimately achieve your goal.