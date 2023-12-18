These 10 Annoying Email Habits Alienate Your Co-Workers. Are You Guilty? You might want to rethink that smiley face.
Key Takeaways
- An estimated 333 billion emails were sent and received globally in 2022.
- EmailTooltester conducted a survey to learn more about "the new workplace rules for communicating."
You might want to double-check your next work email before you hit "send."
Turns out, that benevolent smiley face or extra exclamation mark you opted to include might not have the intended effect — and could be driving your colleagues insane.
The number of emails sent and received globally has increased each year since 2017, reaching an estimated 333 billion in 2022, per Statista.