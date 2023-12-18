You might want to rethink that smiley face.

You might want to double-check your next work email before you hit "send."

Turns out, that benevolent smiley face or extra exclamation mark you opted to include might not have the intended effect — and could be driving your colleagues insane.

The number of emails sent and received globally has increased each year since 2017, reaching an estimated 333 billion in 2022, per Statista.