Summer is often a time of rest, relaxation and socializing. But, summer can also be a time for improving and living our best lives. Follow these six healthy habits and you're bound to make this summer one you'll never forget.

Summer is fast approaching. For some, summer provides the perfect excuse break routines and take a step back. Longer days and warmer weather can provide an all-too-convenient distraction from the things that matter most. But it doesn't have to be that way. Adopting the following six healthy habits is a surefire way to guarantee your summer will be both productive and fun.

1. Make and keep commitments

For many, summer means that backyard barbeques, other celebrations and family travel are on the brain. It's easy to get swept up in all the little joys that summer offers. Some of that is good, but if you don't want to show up on Labor Day with nothing to show for your time, it's important to be proactive and intentional with how you spend your time.