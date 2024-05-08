Some top companies have gotten rid of college degree requirements altogether.

Fifty-six percent of Americans think earning a four-year college degree isn't worth it, according to a poll from The Wall Street Journal and NORC at the University of Chicago.

That belief has translated to lower college enrollment among young Americans over the past decade, mostly due to fewer young men opting for higher education: about one million of them, per Pew Research Center.

