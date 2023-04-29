Miriam Groom specializes in employee experience and development. She shares her advice about overcoming the pitfalls and challenges of being a remote worker.

Love it or hate it, you probably have a pretty solid opinion on remote working, and it's probably not changing anytime soon.

The internet has exhausted the remote vs. office work debate; however, there is still much to be said about the long-term impacts of a remote workforce. One of the biggest drawbacks to remote work we know about is isolation, which can have an impact on employees' happiness.