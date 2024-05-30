By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas May 30, 2024

Katelynn Blackburn was tired of working 12-hour shifts and paying a full-time babysitter to care for her daughter.

Sixty percent of Gen Z say traditional 9-to-5 jobs are "soul-sucking," according to a recent Credit Karma survey, so perhaps it's no surprise that nearly 50% of Americans have considered starting a business of their own.

Katelynn Blackburn, founder of life and health insurance brokerage Diligence Agencies, is one of the many who have left the corporate ladder to give entrepreneurship a shot.

Related: This Toxic Money Habit Is Becoming More Common — If You've Picked It Up, Your Finances Are at Serious Risk, Expert Warns