Dr. Julia DiGangi, author of 'Energy Rising,' breaks down how to work through the most difficult dynamics.

Toxicity in the workplace could be hurting your mental and physical health.

Just last year, U.S. surgeon general Vivek H. Murthy warned that abusive work environments might have a negative effect on human health and outlined several ways to address the issue — from work-life harmony to opportunity for growth, per The Washington Post.