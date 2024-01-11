One of the first things you do when you wake up might be holding you back — and making you sick.

If you're like most Americans (71% according to Sleep Foundation), you probably make your bed every day or almost every day.

It might even be one of the first things you do after you wake up — and research shows that having a consistent morning routine can lower stress, increase energy and make you more productive. What's more, a survey from Best Mattress Brand revealed that 34% of people who make their beds were "very productive" at work compared to 21% of those who neglected the task.

But making your bed every morning is one habit that could actually do more harm than good — and may even endanger your health, according to sleep experts at Zoma Sleep.