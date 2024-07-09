Unlock this article & more through our 4th of July Sale

Save 33% on Entrepreneur+ when you sign up today. Use code SAVE 33 at checkout.

Unlock Now

Already have an account?

Sign in
Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Adopt These 4 Practices to Override Your Negative Impulses Life comes at us at breakneck speed, and it can be easy to live it on autopilot — however, sometimes that leads to us acting impulsively (and in ways that derail our success). Follow these four practices to ensure that doesn't happen to you.

By Amy M Chambers Edited by Kara McIntyre

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We all have moments when our impulses get the best of us. A friend makes a joke at our expense and we snap back angrily, instead of shrugging it off. Someone cuts us off in traffic and we flick them off, even though they're a stranger and it hardly affected us. Our boss dumps a last-minute project in our lap and we kick the door on the way out of the building that day, considering quitting instead of seeing it as a tremendous opportunity for development.

It's easy to feel captive to our emotions in moments like these, but before you reach for that late-night snack you know you'll regret tomorrow, consider adopting these habits to help you override your impulses.

Related: How to Stop Self-Sabotaging Habits That Are Costing You Time, Money and Happiness

The rest of this article is locked.

Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Sign In