Life comes at us at breakneck speed, and it can be easy to live it on autopilot — however, sometimes that leads to us acting impulsively (and in ways that derail our success). Follow these four practices to ensure that doesn't happen to you.

We all have moments when our impulses get the best of us. A friend makes a joke at our expense and we snap back angrily, instead of shrugging it off. Someone cuts us off in traffic and we flick them off, even though they're a stranger and it hardly affected us. Our boss dumps a last-minute project in our lap and we kick the door on the way out of the building that day, considering quitting instead of seeing it as a tremendous opportunity for development.

It's easy to feel captive to our emotions in moments like these, but before you reach for that late-night snack you know you'll regret tomorrow, consider adopting these habits to help you override your impulses.

