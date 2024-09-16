The straightforward technique can help you achieve new levels of creativity.

"One of the hallmarks of great entrepreneurs is their ability to break out of doing things the same way as everyone else," according to entrepreneur Rohit Bhargava and venture capitalist Ben DuPont. "Real entrepreneurship requires non-obvious thinking."

Bhargava and DuPont are both advocates for non-obvious thinking in the world.

Bhargava is the founder of the consulting firm Non-Obvious Company and has spent the past decade authoring his Non-Obvious Trend series and speaking around the globe on the subject. DuPont has hosted his signature Non-Obvious dinner, which brings a community together to share their most unusual world-changing ideas for nearly 20 years.